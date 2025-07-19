Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay; 18 dead, dozens injured

A tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized on Saturday in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province, following which atleast 18 people have died and dozens remain missing, AFP quoted state media as saying.

"On the afternoon of July 19, the Wonder Sea tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized. Border guards rescued 12 people and recovered 18 bodies," AFP quoted the VNExpress news site as saying.

According to the report, the Wonder Sea cruise boat overturned around 1.45 pm near Dau Go Cave, VNExpress quoted Quang Ninh provincial authorities as saying.

They added that there were 48 tourists on board along with 5 crew members, including many families with children.

The report added that the authorities have rescued saved 12 people, while 23people remain missing.

Citing the reason for the boat capsize, the authorities said that the boat turned upside down because of strong winds.

Apart from this, Mai Van Khiem, director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said the ongoing rains in northern Vietnam were not due to the impacts of the approaching Storm Wipha from the South China Sea.

As per the details, the Ha Long Bay spans over 1,500 square kilometers and dotted with nearly 2,000 islands. It is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and draws millions of international and domestic visitors each year, reported VNExpress.