Tourists evacuated as fires blaze across Greek island of Rhodes - Here's what is happening1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Tourists evacuated as wildfires burn on Greek island of Rhodes, with over 19,000 people rescued so far. Flights halted, people seeking shelter in schools and stadiums.
Tourists have been forced to evacuate as wildfires burn through forests on the Greek island of Rhodes. Officials have so far rescued some 19,000 people as wildfires continued to burn for a sixth day on three fronts. Several travel agencies and airlines have halted passenger flights even as thousands of tourists and residents were forced to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums over the weekend.
