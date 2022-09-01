Tourists—and their wallets—may finally return to Japan

Traveling to the country still isn’t hassle free. Visitors must book package tours through travel agencies and apply for visas beforehand. The new entry cap is still far lower than the average daily number of visitors to Japan in 2019, but it is unlikely to be fully used at the beginning. The Japanese government started allowing visitors into the country in June, but that wasn’t enough to set off a sharp rebound in tourism. The requirement that they need to join guided tours probably deterred many potential visitors. Being forced to buy package deals, even self-guided ones, will probably keep a significant number away as well.