Toxic skies: This region has world's worst air quality2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:24 AM IST
More than 99% of the world's population breathe polluted air, as per a recent study.
Less than 1% of the world's population breathe pollution-free air, a recent study published in Lancet Planetary Health suggests. The research found that about 99.82% of the global land area is exposed to dangerous levels of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5), which exceeds the safety limit recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
