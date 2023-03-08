Toxic skies: This region has world's worst air quality

The study notes that short-term exposure to PM2.5, particularly a sudden increase, is a leading contributor to the global burden of diseases and mortality. Although stricter regulations have led to a decrease in annual PM2.5 concentrations and high PM2.5 days in Europe and northern America over the past two decades, most areas in Asia, northern and sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania, Latin America, and the Caribbean have experienced an increase in PM2.5 concentrations over 20 years, driven in part by intensified wildfires.