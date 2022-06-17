‘Toxic’ work culture: Elon Musk hit with Tesla investor suit1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 06:07 AM IST
Tesla is fighting a suit by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing over racial discrimination and harassment
A Tesla Inc. investor accused the electric-vehicle maker’s officers and directors in a lawsuit of allowing a “toxic workplace culture" to fester at the company.