Trade deal with India will encourage immigration, says ‘worried’ UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Suella Braverman is an Indian-origin British politician.
According to Suella Braverman, a trade agreement between India and the UK will undermine Brexit objectives and encourage immigration to the UK. The UK Home Secretary has "reservations" about the pact because of this. As someone who believes that voters did not support an open-borders immigration policy with India when they voted for Brexit, Braverman expressed her reservations about such a strategy.