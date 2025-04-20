Trade deals could take years. Here’s what can happen fast.
SummaryThe White House’s timeline doesn’t have historical precedent. Trade negotiations are often a long slog, even if both countries have already identified the issues they want to address.
President Donald Trump’s lightning-fast timeline for striking trade deals is likely to produce some interim successes soon, but analysts and former negotiators don’t see a quick resolution with the most important U.S. trading partners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more