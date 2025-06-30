‘Trade talks with US resume’, says Canadian PM Carney after rescinding digital services tax

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said late Sunday that trade talks with the U.S. have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax U.S. technology firms.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country.”

The Canadian government said “in anticipation” of a trade deal, Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax. The tax was set to go into effect Monday, AP reported.

Carney and Trump spoke on the phone Sunday, and Carney’s office said they agreed to resume negotiations.

“Today’s announcement will support a resumption of negotiations toward the July 21, 2025, timeline set out at this month’s G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis,” Carney said in a statement.

In May, Carney visited Trump at the White House, where he maintained a courteous but firm stance. Later, during the G7 summit held in Alberta, Trump traveled to Canada, and both leaders agreed to set a 30-day deadline to resolve ongoing trade discussions.

However, in a post on his social media platform last Friday, Trump stated that Canada had notified the U.S. it would proceed with implementing its digital services tax. The tax was aimed at both domestic and international companies interacting with Canadian online users.

The 3% levy was set to impact major U.S. firms such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber, and Airbnb, applying to their revenues generated from Canadian users. Due to its retroactive nature, the tax would have resulted in an estimated $2 billion bill for these companies, payable by the end of the month.

Canada and the U.S. have been discussing easing a series of steep tariffs Trump imposed on goods from America’s neighbor.

Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on autos. He is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period he set would expire.

Canada and Mexico face separate tariffs of as much as 25% that Trump put into place under the auspices of stopping fentanyl smuggling, though some products are still protected under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Trump’s first term.

