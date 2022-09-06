Trade, tech and talent - 3 pillars of India-US partnership of trust: Goyal

Trade, tech and talent - 3 pillars of India-US partnership of trust: Goyal1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
The minister is in the US to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting
India and the US are focused on expanding their relationship and are in a dialogue to decide the next move for enhancing bilateral ties, said commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. The ‘Partnership of Trust’ between India and the US rests on three pillars --trade, tech and talent , he added.
Goyal, who is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles, has so far interacted with eminent business professionals, CEOs, senior captains of industry, start up ecosystems, venture capitalists etc.
During the meeting they shared their experiences of working with India and gave suggestions and new ideas on furthering India US engagements, in terms of increasing flow of investment into India and creation of jobs in India, the minister added.
Goyal also called upon the tech- community to endorse the ‘India Story’ and make India a preferred investment destination. He urged them to be a part of the Growth Story of India, Goyal invited them to invest and set up operations in India.
He also interacted with the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in San Francisco.
The minister is in the US to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.
