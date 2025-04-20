Trade war tensions flare: DHL to suspend consumer shipments over $800 to US starting April 21 amid new Customs rules

  • DHL Express will halt consumer shipments over $800 to the US starting April 21, 2025, due to new customs rules that lower the formal clearance threshold from $2,500 to $800. The move follows escalating trade tensions and US tariff changes.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published20 Apr 2025, 10:01 PM IST
In a sign of intensifying trade tensions, DHL will suspend high-value consumer shipments to the US as new customs rules take effect. Representative Image. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News/File Photo
In a sign of intensifying trade tensions, DHL will suspend high-value consumer shipments to the US as new customs rules take effect. Representative Image. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News/File Photo

DHL Express, the international logistics arm of Deutsche Post, will suspend all business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments valued over $800 to the United States from April 21, 2025. The move comes in response to new US Customs regulations that significantly lower the threshold for formal customs entry processing—from $2,500 to $800.

In a statement posted on its website, DHL said the suspension was temporary and necessary as it adapts to the changes. 

Business-to-business (B2B) shipments will continue but may face delays. Shipments under $800 remain unaffected for both businesses and consumers.

The updated customs rule follows the US government’s decision to cancel tariff-free provisions for packages from China and Hong Kong—a change that has drawn backlash from trade partners. Hongkong Post last week suspended sea mail services for goods to the US, accusing Washington of "bullying" and warning senders of “exorbitant and unreasonable fees.”

DHL told Reuters it would continue processing shipments “in accordance with the applicable customs rules and regulations” and would “work with our customers to help them understand and adapt to the changes that are planned for May 2.”

The policy shift is seen as a flashpoint in the broader US-China trade conflict. President Donald Trump, citing concerns over fentanyl shipments, has imposed additional tariffs totaling 245% on imports from China and Hong Kong, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.

As the world’s two largest economies continue their standoff, logistics firms like DHL are left to manage the fallout—along with the global businesses and consumers who rely on them.

