Traders bet on Trump’s defeat

Not everyone is on board. Sergei Strigo, a London-based money manager at Amundi Ltd, says this year’s election is too unpredictable to create any trading opportunities. In 2016, he was buying the ruble and selling the peso, but this year he has an overweight position on the Mexican currency, and has used the recent sell-off to add to his ruble overweight. Amundi manages over $47 billion in EM assets.