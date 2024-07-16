Traders Ditch Mexican Peso as Attack Lifts Trump’s Election Bid

The Mexican peso is bearing the brunt of the selloff in foreign-exchange markets as money managers ramp up bets Donald Trump will secure a second term in the White House after the assassination attempt this weekend.

Bloomberg
Updated16 Jul 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Traders Ditch Mexican Peso as Attack Lifts Trump’s Election Bid
Traders Ditch Mexican Peso as Attack Lifts Trump’s Election Bid

The Mexican peso is bearing the brunt of the selloff in foreign-exchange markets as money managers ramp up bets Donald Trump will secure a second term in the White House after the assassination attempt this weekend. 

The currency slipped as much as 1.3% Monday, before paring the decline to trade at 17.8 per dollar. Measures of expected volatility in the peso jumped as the currency faces a double threat: Trump’s election rhetoric and a slew of policy changes in Mexico after the left-leaning ruling party scored a super majority in congress last month. 

“We are bearish on the peso’s prospects if Trump is reelected,” said Aroop Chatterjee, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. While the GOP candidate’s sweeping tariff proposal and calls for immigration curbs often drive currency market swoons, “we remain more concerned on the domestic backdrop in Mexico post its own elections in June, which have opened the door for radical institutional changes.” 

Buying dollars is part of the so-called “Trump trade,” a strategy that wagers a second term for the former president will lead to trade protectionism, high deficits and inflationary pressures sinking longer-dated bonds and steepening the US Treasury yield curve. That’s hurt the peso. 

In Mexico, though, traders are focused on September, when President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will overlap with the new congress before his successor takes office. He’s proposed changes to the judicial, pension and electoral systems. 

“People aren’t looking at the bigger picture here,” said Thierry Wizman, director of global currencies and an interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Futures. “If the story is still one of deglobalization, and Mexico doesn’t adopt any radical policies to deter investment, that should continue to support the peso.” 

Moreover, during Trump’s first term in office the peso jumped more than 10% against the dollar, outperforming many of its major currency peers. The advance, analysts said, was more akin to a relief rally that picked up as it became clear that Trump’s version of a North American trade agreement would include Mexico. 

“Trump’s trade policies could end up being more nuanced in practice,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, adding his tariff proposals “could have more bark than bite.” 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 12:16 AM IST
HomeNewsworldTraders Ditch Mexican Peso as Attack Lifts Trump’s Election Bid

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue