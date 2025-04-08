Tragedy strikes Dominican Republic nightclub: 18 killed, over 120 injured in roof collapse during Rubby Perez concert

At least 18 people were killed and more than 120 injured when the roof of a popular nightclub in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, collapsed during a live concert on Tuesday (April 8). The venue, Jet Set nightclub, was hosting a performance by renowned merengue singer Rubby Perez when the structure suddenly gave way, trapping scores of people beneath the debris.

Rubby Perez was among those initially trapped under the rubble.

Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts.

He emphasised that the search continues for survivors: "As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people."

People trapped and calling for help Authorities reported that there are still individuals trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed nightclub.

"There are people asking for help under the rubble," Mendez said, adding that emergency teams are using heavy machinery and specialized equipment in the operation.

Over 370 rescuers on site More than 370 rescuers from various emergency services are working around the clock to locate survivors and recover bodies from the debris. Local media note that Jet Set is known for its packed night events.

President Abinader monitoring the situation President Luis Abinader took to social media to assure citizens of the government's commitment to the rescue efforts.

"The government has been following the case minute by minute since it happened," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"All rescue agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the families affected."

Dozens injured, exact numbers unknown Local reports indicate that dozens have been hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries.

Investigation underway Authorities are expected to begin a full investigation into what caused the roof to collapse. The Jet Set nightclub is a well-known venue in Santo Domingo and regularly hosts live performances and parties.