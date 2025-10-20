Tragedy at Hong Kong airport: Dubai cargo plane skids off runway into water, two dead

A cargo plane arriving from Dubai skidded off the runway and into the sea while attempting to land at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday morning, resulting in two confirmed fatalities.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 am according to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, a report by AP noted. All four crew members on board were rescued and transported to a hospital. However, police said that two individuals in an airport ground vehicle were confirmed dead based on initial information.
(This is a developing story. More to come)