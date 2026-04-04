Tragedy in Peru: At least 1 killed, 47 injured in ‘incident’ at fan rally ahead of Alianza Lima vs Universitario derby

At least one person was killed and 47 injured at an unspecified ‘incident’ at a fan rally for the Peruvian football club Alianza Lima on Friday.

The incident took place at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, in the district of La Victoria in the Peruvian capital of Lima, ahead of the derby between Alianza Lima and Universitario, reported local media outlets.

"There has been an unfortunate incident at the stadium in which 47 people have been injured...and sadly there is one fatality," Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Local media reports suggested that the 'incident' was a stampede.

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Videos shared on social media showed a person being taken into an ambulances as crowds walked past.

The incident was initially attributed to the collapse of a part of a stadium wall, but Alianza Lima denied that any part of the venue had fallen.

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"It should be noted that, according to the preliminary information available, the incident that occurred is not related to the collapse of walls or structural failures of the sports venue," said a statement by the club.

"From the very first moment, safety and emergency response protocols were immediately activated, providing timely assistance to those affected and their families," Alianza Lima added.

The club further said that it was cooperating fully with authorities to get to the bottom of what caused the incident.

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Lima Fire Chief Marcos Pajuelo also backed Alianza's stance — “the structure of the southern stands appeared to be in good condition. There are no collapsed walls or sections fallen into the pit,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Despite the tragedy, the match between Alianza Lima and Club Universitario de Deportes is currently set to proceed as planned on Saturday night, the Peruvian football league said in a statement.

A grim flashback Friday's incident is the first major football-related stampede to hit the South American nation in over half a century.

The last such incident that shook the nation took place on 24 May 1964, during an Olympic qualifying match between Peru and Argentina at the Estadio Nacional in Lima.

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The riot started six minutes before full time, when the Uruguayan referee disallowed an equalizing goal by Peru, prompting the 40,000-strong home support to storm the pitch.

Following the pitch invasion, the match was abandoned, and police retaliated firing tear gas. Hundreds of spectators were crushed and trampled as the panic-stricken crowd rushed towards the stadium exits.

Such was the chaos at the time of the incident that authorities failed to put an exact number of the dead. When the dust settled, the death toll stood at 328, with reports pointing to an additional 500 non-fatal injuries.

About the Author Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and ...Read More ✕ Shiladitya Ray Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.



Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.



Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.



Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.



Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.