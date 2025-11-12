Tragic deaths! 37 people killed, 24 injured as bus falls into ravine in Peru — Watch video

In a tragic incident, 37 people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries on Wednesday after a bus collided with a truck and plunged into a ravine in Peru's Arequipa region.

The accident, one of the worst in recent years in the South American nation, took place early in the morning, along a stretch of the Panamericana Sur highway that connects Peru with Chile.

"We have a figure of 37 fatalities," in addition to 24 injured, reported AFP quoting Walther Oporto, the regional health manager of Arequipa.

What we know about the accident? — The bus was being operated by the Llamosas company and had 60 passengers onboard.

— It was heading from Chala, a town in Caraveli province, to Arequipa. It was carrying

— After collision with a truck, the vehicle fell into a ravine approximately 200 meters (650 feet) deep.

— Reuters reported that the Arequipa government said on social media that 26 people were being treated for injuries.

— The condition of three injured persons is serious.

In August, 10 people died after a bus overturned on a highway.

According to AP, in July, another bus traveling from Lima to Peru's Amazon region overturned, leaving at least 18 people dead and 48 injured.

Traffic accidents are frequent in Peru due to excessive speed, poor road conditions, lack of signage and weak enforcement by authorities, reported AFP.

