In a shocking incident, a person died after falling into the spinning turbine blades of a departing passenger jet at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Koninklijke Marechaussee on May 29 wrote, “An incident occurred this afternoon on the Schiphol platform where a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died. The Marechaussee starts an investigation."

In another tweet, it wrote, "All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of."

As per AFP report, the incident took place on the airport apron just outside the bustling terminal, just as a KLM flight was preparing to take off for Billund, Denmark.

Issuing a statement on this, Dutch flagship carrier KLM said, "An... incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly the person has died."

The carrier did not disclosed the victim's identity.While speaking to Reuters, Marechaussee spokesperson said that it was too early to say whether this was an "incident", or suicide.

Citing a Dutch news report, AFP mentioned that the aircraft involved is a short-distance Embraer jet, utilized by KLM's Cityhopper service, which also runs flights to neighboring locations such as London.

