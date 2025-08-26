‘Tragic Mishap…,’ Israel ‘deeply regrets’ Gaza's Nasser Hospital bombing that killed journalists, medics

The Prime Minister's Office of Israel on Monday expressed deep regret over the tragic mishap at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. On Monday, Israel struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza that killed 21 people, including five journalists, medics, and rescue worker.

PMO posted on X, “Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians.”

The attack was among the deadliest of multiple Israeli strikes over the course of the 22-month war. It came as Israel plans to widen its offensive to heavily populated areas, vowing to destroy Hamas after its October 7, 2023, attack.

Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the records department at the Gaza Health Ministry, as reported by AP, said the initial strike hit an upper floor housing operating rooms and doctors’ residences, killing at least two people. The second strike, hitting the stairwell, killed another 18. Around 80 people were wounded, including many in the hospital’s courtyard, al-Waheidi said.

Adding to it, Dr Ahmed al-Farra, head of the paediatrics department at Nasser Hospital, described the attack as a "double-tap," saying the first strike hit the top floor of the building, followed minutes later by a second projectile as journalists and rescuers rushed up an external staircase.

As per the Israeli media, troops fired two artillery shells, targeting what they suspected was a Hamas surveillance camera on the roof. Reporters from different outlets had regularly set up live TV shots at that location.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump predicted the war could see a "conclusive end" within two to three weeks, adding, “It's got to get over with because between the hunger and all of the other problems - worse than hunger, death, pure death - people [are] being killed.”

