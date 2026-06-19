Train collision near Bedford, London; emergency services respond, multiple injuries reported

British emergency services launched a major response on Friday (June 19) after reports of a collision involving two trains approximately 60 miles north of London, with local media reporting multiple injuries.

The incident occurred on a railway line south of Bedford, prompting a large-scale deployment of ambulance, fire and police personnel.

Emergency response underway The British Transport Police (BTP) said it was responding to reports of a train collision and was working with other emergency services at the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service described the situation as a "major incident" and confirmed that multiple resources had been dispatched, including an air ambulance.

Authorities urged members of the public to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to carry out their work safely.

Fire crews deployed The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were attending an incident on the railway line just south of Bedford.

The service also asked residents and motorists to stay away from the affected area while emergency operations continued.

Rail services disrupted Rail operator Thameslink said all lines between Luton and Bedford had been blocked due to what it described as a problem currently under investigation.

The disruption is expected to affect train services on one of the key commuter routes connecting Bedfordshire with London.

Reports of injuries While officials had not immediately released casualty figures, media reports indicated that multiple people may have been injured in the collision.

Emergency services have not yet confirmed the number or severity of injuries.

Investigation launched Authorities have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No details have yet been released about how the reported collision occurred or the number of trains involved.