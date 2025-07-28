Train derailment in Germany: At least three injured, cause unknown

A regional passenger train carrying about 100 people derailed near the town of Riedlingen in southwestern Germany on Sunday evening, leaving at least three people injured, according to local police, according to a report in AFP.

The derailment occurred around 6:10 pm local time (1710 GMT) in Baden-Wuerttemberg state. Police confirmed the injuries but did not provide details on their severity.

German newspaper Bild reported that the train, which was en route from Sigmaringen to Ulm, derailed in a wooded area, with at least two of its carriages coming off the tracks. Some German media outlets initially reported that several people may have been killed, but this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the scene, where video footage showed yellow-and-grey carriages overturned on their sides. Rescue teams worked to reach passengers trapped inside.