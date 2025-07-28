Subscribe

Train derailment in Germany: At least three injured, cause unknown

A regional passenger train carrying around 100 people derailed near Riedlingen, Germany, on Sunday evening. At least three people were injured when two carriages came off the tracks in a wooded area. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published28 Jul 2025, 01:02 AM IST
Rescue forces work at the site of a derailed train near Riedlingen near Biberach on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Thomas Warnack / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT
A regional passenger train carrying about 100 people derailed near the town of Riedlingen in southwestern Germany on Sunday evening, leaving at least three people injured, according to local police, according to a report in AFP.

The derailment occurred around 6:10 pm local time (1710 GMT) in Baden-Wuerttemberg state. Police confirmed the injuries but did not provide details on their severity.

German newspaper Bild reported that the train, which was en route from Sigmaringen to Ulm, derailed in a wooded area, with at least two of its carriages coming off the tracks. Some German media outlets initially reported that several people may have been killed, but this has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Emergency crews, including firefighters and paramedics, rushed to the scene, where video footage showed yellow-and-grey carriages overturned on their sides. Rescue teams worked to reach passengers trapped inside.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

 
