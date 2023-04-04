Train derailment near The Hague kills 1, injures several2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- The regional coordinator of emergency services said that 11 of the injured passengers were treated in homes near the line and the others were transported in a fleet of ambulances to hospitals
A train derailed near The Hague in the early hours of Tuesday, sending two carriages into a field next to the tracks, Dutch emergency services said. One person died and some 30 passengers were injured, many of them seriously.
