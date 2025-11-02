Train stabbing in England leaves several injured, two suspects in custody; British PM Keir Starmer reacts

A suspected terror attack on a train injured 10 people with knife wounds on Saturday near near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, England, according to Daily Mail. The injured victims were reportedly shifted to hospital for treatment. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it as "deeply concerning".

The British Transport Police confirmed arrest of two people in the incident.

Reports indicated huge police presence at the scene.

“They were making their way through the carriage to get away from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied,” SkyNews quoted a man as saying.

As per a Daily Mail report, an East England Ambulance Service spokesperson said they learnt about the train stabbing at 7.38pm (local time), adding, "We mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station which included numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, our Hazardous Area Response Team and critical care teams including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and Magpas Air Ambulance. We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital."

Train firm London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the UK, took to X and mentioned, "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Huntingdon all lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. Please check before you travel."

Starmer said, “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

Man arrested after deadly stabbing in London In related news, police arrested a man following a stabbing attack in west London on Tuesday that left one person dead and two others injured, while confirming the incident was not being treated as terrorism, AFP reported. According to UK media, the suspect is an Afghan national, though the Home Office stated only that he is a foreigner who has lived legally in Britain since 2022.

In a statement, London police said emergency services responded to the attack in Uxbridge, where a 49-year-old man died at the scene. A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries and a 14-year-old boy sustained wounds that were not life-threatening.