This new ‘flesh-eating’ drug is turning people into ‘zombies’: What is xylazine, also known as tranq?
Xylazine is 'zombifying people's bodies' by causing skin to decay.
Doctors are perplexed by a new street medication that is being sold on the streets of Philadelphia, the epicentre of America's opioid crisis. Public health professionals are concerned about its spread and alarmed by the terrible injuries it leaves on users' bodies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×