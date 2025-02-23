Pope Francis, 88, remains in critical condition while battling double pneumonia but had a "tranquil" night, the Vatican reported on Sunday (February 23). "The night was tranquil, the pope rested," the Vatican said in an update.

He is alert and resting after receiving blood transfusions and oxygen support following a severe respiratory crisis.

"The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen," the Vatican said in its statement.

“Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.”

Hospitalisation and diagnosis The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, describing his condition as "complex" due to multiple microorganisms causing the infection.

Use of oxygen and blood transfusions On Saturday (February 22), the Vatican disclosed for the first time that Pope Francis had required supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions after an asthma-like respiratory crisis. His platelet count was low, indicating anemia, necessitating the transfusions.

Vatican update and prayer requests The Vatican provided a brief update on Sunday morning, confirming that the pope had rested well overnight. A further medical report is expected later in the day. Meanwhile, Archbishop Rino Fisichella called for intensified prayers, and the Diocese of Rome organized a special Mass for Pope Francis' recovery.

Public support outside hospital Outside Gemelli hospital, supporters gathered near a statue of Pope John Paul II, leaving flowers, lighting candles, and praying for Pope Francis’ health. The late pope was frequently treated at the same facility.

Also Read | Elon Musk faces backlash after he asks Federal workers to justify work by Monday

Pope’s message from hospital Despite his condition, Pope Francis sent a written message for his Sunday prayer in St. Peter’s Square, stating he remains "confident" in his treatment and expressing gratitude to his doctors and well-wishers.

A further health update is expected after additional clinical examinations later on Sunday.

Also Read | Melania Trump returns to White House after weeks of absence