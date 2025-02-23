‘Tranquil’ night, but...: Vatican says Pope Francis remains in critical condition

  Pope Francis, 88, remains in critical condition with double pneumonia despite having a "tranquil" night, the Vatican said. He experienced a severe respiratory crisis requiring high-flow oxygen and blood transfusions due to anemia.

A Catholic girl (L) touches a life-size cardboard cutout of Pope Francis, who is currently hospitalized in Rome for pneumonia, after Sunday mass at the Church of Santo Antonio de Motael in Dili, East Timor, on February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALENTINO DARIELL DE SOUSA / AFP)(AFP)

Pope Francis, 88, remains in critical condition while battling double pneumonia but had a "tranquil" night, the Vatican reported on Sunday (February 23). "The night was tranquil, the pope rested," the Vatican said in an update.

He is alert and resting after receiving blood transfusions and oxygen support following a severe respiratory crisis.

"The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen," the Vatican said in its statement.

“Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.”

Hospitalisation and diagnosis

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs, describing his condition as "complex" due to multiple microorganisms causing the infection.

Use of oxygen and blood transfusions

On Saturday (February 22), the Vatican disclosed for the first time that Pope Francis had required supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions after an asthma-like respiratory crisis. His platelet count was low, indicating anemia, necessitating the transfusions.

Vatican update and prayer requests

The Vatican provided a brief update on Sunday morning, confirming that the pope had rested well overnight. A further medical report is expected later in the day. Meanwhile, Archbishop Rino Fisichella called for intensified prayers, and the Diocese of Rome organized a special Mass for Pope Francis' recovery.

Public support outside hospital

Outside Gemelli hospital, supporters gathered near a statue of Pope John Paul II, leaving flowers, lighting candles, and praying for Pope Francis’ health. The late pope was frequently treated at the same facility.

Pope’s message from hospital

Despite his condition, Pope Francis sent a written message for his Sunday prayer in St. Peter’s Square, stating he remains "confident" in his treatment and expressing gratitude to his doctors and well-wishers.

A further health update is expected after additional clinical examinations later on Sunday.

