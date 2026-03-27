Transgender women barred from female events at Olympics from 2028

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has introduced a new eligibility policy that bars transgender women from competing in female categories at the Olympic Games.

“Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games… is now limited to biological females,” the IOC said in a statement following its executive board meeting.

The policy will come into force ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and applies across all IOC-sanctioned events, including both individual and team sports.

Mandatory gene testing introduced Under the new framework, athletes will be required to undergo a one-time genetic screening to determine eligibility.

The IOC said the test will detect the SRY gene, typically found on the Y chromosome, which is linked to male biological development.

The organisation described the measure as “the most accurate and least intrusive method currently available,” with testing methods including saliva, cheek swabs, or blood samples.

‘Fairness, safety and integrity’ cited IOC President Kirsty Coventry defended the move, emphasising competitive fairness.

“At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat,” Coventry said.

“It is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category.”

The IOC added that the policy is designed to “protect fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.”

Not retroactive, limited scope The committee clarified that the rule:

-Will not apply retroactively

-Does not affect grassroots or recreational sports

It also noted that it remains unclear how many transgender women are currently competing at the Olympic level. No openly transgender woman competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, though Laurel Hubbard participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Impact on athletes with DSD conditions The policy also affects athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), including high-profile cases like Caster Semenya.

The IOC confirmed that new restrictions will apply to such athletes, whose eligibility has been the subject of ongoing legal and scientific debate.

Policy shaped by science and prior debates The IOC said its decision is based on research indicating that male puberty confers lasting physical advantages in strength, endurance, and power.

“Males experience three significant testosterone peaks… giving individual sex-based performance advantages,” the policy document stated.

Coventry added that the move aims to create a clear, unified framework, replacing previous reliance on individual sports federations to set their own rules.

Legal challenges likely The policy is expected to face scrutiny and potential legal challenges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

“Any and all rules… could always be challenged,” Coventry acknowledged.

Past cases involving athletes like Semenya and Dutee Chand suggest that legal battles over eligibility rules could continue in the lead-up to LA 2028.

Political backdrop The IOC’s decision comes amid broader political pressure, including policies introduced by Donald Trump.

Trump had signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which included provisions affecting participation and funding tied to transgender athlete inclusion.