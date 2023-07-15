Transport strike in UK, France! Avoid travelling to Europe on THESE dates2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Workers across Europe striking over poor conditions and wages causing disruptions in air and train travel. Strikes in UK, France, Italy, and Belgium.
Workers across Europe, ranging from security staff to pilots, have been expressing their dissatisfaction with poor working conditions, inadequate wages, and irregular payment schedules. These concerns have prompted multiple strikes, causing significant delays and disruptions in air and train travel. If you have plans for a summer vacation in Italy, France, or the UK, it would be wise to avoid certain dates to minimise potential inconveniences. Check dates here:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×