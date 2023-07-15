Workers across Europe, ranging from security staff to pilots, have been expressing their dissatisfaction with poor working conditions, inadequate wages, and irregular payment schedules. These concerns have prompted multiple strikes, causing significant delays and disruptions in air and train travel. If you have plans for a summer vacation in Italy, France, or the UK, it would be wise to avoid certain dates to minimise potential inconveniences. Check dates here:

The United Kingdom

The 31-day staff strike at London Heathrow Airport this summer has been canceled as staff members accepted a two-year pay deal. However, Birmingham Airport may face disruptions from July 18 due to a strike by Unite Union members over pay issues. This is expected to impact security and other functions. Air traffic control challenges have resulted in the cancellation of approximately 1,700 EasyJet flights in July and August, with many originating from London's Gatwick Airport.

Furthermore, the RMT Union has announced three days of strike action affecting several train operating companies on July 20, 22, and 29, while ASLEF members will be withdrawing from working overtime from July 17 to 22. These rail strikes are anticipated to cause significant disruptions to train services in the UK.

Italy

Italian train companies Trenitalia and Italo went on strike for better wages and work-life balance on July 13-14. Airports in Italy will experience staff strikes from 10am to 6pm on July 15. Malta Air pilots will strike from noon to 4pm, and Vueling pilots and flight attendants from 10am to 6pm.

Ita Airways has already canceled flights due to expected disruptions.

France

Protests erupted in France following a bill that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. Trade unions and workers demonstrated, resulting in violent clashes with the police. Tourism suffered as many attractions closed. Air traffic controllers and SNCF railway workers staged multiple strikes, causing flight delays and cancellations. RyanAir alone canceled 400 flights in June.

In other parts of Europe, RyanAir pilots in Belgium will be on strike on 15 and 16 July, and strikes by the Swedish Transport Workers' Union at airports in Sweden have been called off, Conde Nast Traveller cited.

Follow this tips if your flight is cancelled:

Passengers in the European Union generally have certain rights to protect them in adverse situations, as per official European Union website.

If a flight is cancelled, passengers are typically entitled to choose between reimbursement, re-routing, or return.

They should also receive assistance at the airport.

If the cancellation is notified less than 14 days before the scheduled departure, passengers may be eligible for compensation.

In the case of a flight delay of three hours or more, additional compensation ranging from €250 to €600, depending on the distance of the trip, may be claimed.

