Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has once again stunned everyone with its Trash Pouch – a product inspired by a garbage bag.
The trash bag was showcased as part of Balenciaga's Winter 2022 collection. “The Trash Pouch is inspired by a garbage bag," its website writes. As per the New York Post, the bag is made from calfskin leather and has a glossy coating. The bag comes in four different colours like black, white, blue and yellow and has drawstrings which can be pulled to close it.
“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?" Creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women’s Wear Daily.
Looking at the trash bag and the heavy price charged for it, Twitter users were confused and were left amused. Followed was memes feast and hilarious remarks.
Check memes and comments here:
One user wrote, “Whoever said #Balenciaga is a social experiment on just how far humans can be manipulated under the “guise of fashion" was right on the nose!" Another wrote, “Balenciaga just be making anything lmao." “Homelessness is not a fashion trend," a user wrote. Some other wrote, “Balenciagas trash bags.. genius.. they’re interpreting the state of fashion… trash.. same with Yeezy gap.. the roll out was out of dumpsters… and let’s face it.. culture is at an all time low. U can’t capitalize the underground. Anti-culture is mainstream." Some user wrote, “Balenciaga is a meme designer." Another wrote, “They really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point." “I don't know what is more sad: the fact that Balenciaga call it fashion or the fact that someone will actually buy it," some other wrote.
The brand has been in news for its controversial luxury items. Earlier in May 2022, Balenciaga had launched collection of overly worn and distressed sneakers, labelled as ‘Paris Sneaker’ for ₹1.4 lakh.
Prior to that in 2020, the luxury brand had also come up with Blanket Square handbags which was priced at over ₹2 lakh.
