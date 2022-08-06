One user wrote, “Whoever said #Balenciaga is a social experiment on just how far humans can be manipulated under the “guise of fashion" was right on the nose!" Another wrote, “Balenciaga just be making anything lmao." “Homelessness is not a fashion trend," a user wrote. Some other wrote, “Balenciagas trash bags.. genius.. they’re interpreting the state of fashion… trash.. same with Yeezy gap.. the roll out was out of dumpsters… and let’s face it.. culture is at an all time low. U can’t capitalize the underground. Anti-culture is mainstream." Some user wrote, “Balenciaga is a meme designer." Another wrote, “They really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point." “I don't know what is more sad: the fact that Balenciaga call it fashion or the fact that someone will actually buy it," some other wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}