US travel ban to be strengthened further, Biden team dismisses Trump statement

Dismissing Donald Trump's announcement to lift the travel ban due to Covid 19, US President-elect Joe Biden's spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden administration plans to 'strengthen public health measures around international travel'.

Psaki took to Twitter to say, "On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26," tweeted Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary.

"In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," she added.

President Trump on Monday announced he would lift the travel ban on Europe and Brazil, although travel bans for China and Iran would remain in place.

"This action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," he said in a statement released by the White House. An initial ban on non-American travelers from China was announced in January last year entering to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The ban was extended to European countries on March 14.

Both Biden and Trump's statements come days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all air passengers bound for the US will be required to test negative for Covid-19 within three days of their departure.

The test policy will take effect on January 26, and expands on a previous testing rule that targeted Britain and came into effect in December, following the emergence of a coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible.

Some epidemiologists have warned it is likely that new, more transmissible variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic.

Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, after a rocky handover of power and in the midst of an alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the US.

