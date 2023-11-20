Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka are easing visa rules for Indian tourists. All you need to know
Vietnam is considering visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese to boost tourism.
Thailand
Meanwhile, last month, Thailand also announced that the government will allow visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan for a period of six months from November 10 this year to May 10, 2024.
"We will provide visa-free entry to India and Taiwan because a lot of their people like to travel to Thailand," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavision was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
These countries are India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan and Indonesia. The move is aimed at attracting more tourists to the island nation. "We are expecting to increase tourist arrivals to five million over the coming years," the Sri Lankan tourist ministry was quoted as saying by local media outlets.
