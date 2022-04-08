Traveling to UK? Here's how to avoid COVID-related delays

Traveling to UK? Here's how to avoid COVID-related delays2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
With the pandemic situation stabilizing, people have also started traveling and owing to this, passengers might be facing certain inconveniences at the airport like longer security queues leading to delays. Meanwhile, the UK's Manchester Airport warned passengers on Friday to expect the delays plaguing travel to continue for months. It also issued an advisory on how to avert the delays.
The airport took to Twitter to urge the passengers to play their part by arriving early at the airport, andpreparing their hand luggage early for security screening. The airport further apologised for the recent disruption.
In a tweet, the airport said, As we continue to recover from the pandemic & passenger numbers grow, security queues may be longer than usual at times. We apologise to customers who have been impacted by the recent disruption. If you're due to travel soon, we're asking all customers to play their part.
Arriving at the earliest time your airline allows check-in. Passengers who turn up too far in advance may have to wait before check-in opens. Please also help to reduce delays by preparing your hand luggage for security screening, it added.
Meanwhile, travelers in Britain have suffered days of delays during the current Easter school holiday break, with British Airways and easyJet canceling hundreds of flights because of coronavirus-related staff absences, and long lines building at airport check-in, security and baggage points.
Manchester, Heathrow and Birmingham airports have all experienced problems, stemming from a mix of staff off sick with COVID-19 and from trouble replacing workers laid off during the pandemic, when international travel ground to a halt.
The managing director of Manchester Airport resigned this week. Charlie Cornish, chief executive of owner Manchester Airports Group, acknowledged that the airport does not have “the number of staff we need to provide the level of service that our passengers deserve."
