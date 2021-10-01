UK nationals arriving in India from 4 October will have to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated, marking an escalation in the vaccine certification row between the two countries.

More than 10 days after concluding technical discussions with India, the UK government has still to decide on accepting India’s vaccine certification, prompting New Delhi to take the reciprocal measure on Friday.

The row erupted because Indians travelling to the UK will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine under new British travel rules that take effect on 4 October. The British government’s failure to recognize Covishield, an Indian version of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed jab, had also given rise to allegations of vaccine racism.

Though the UK recently included Covishield in its list of approved vaccines, the process for accepting India’s vaccine certification is expected to take longer.

“India has decided to impose reciprocity on British nationals arriving in India from the UK," a person familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

“Our new regulations will come into effect from October 4, and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK," the person said, adding that the measures will be enforced irrespective of the person’s vaccination status.

The mandatory quarantine will have to be done at home or at the destination address.

All UK nationals travelling to India will have to undergo a pre-departure covid-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, another RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, and a third RT-PCR test on the eighth day after arrival.

The health and civil aviation ministries will take steps to implement the new measures.

India’s move reflects the growing anger in New Delhi over the vaccine certification issue, and appeared to be aimed at pressuring the British side to resolve the matter quickly.

At the moment, UK nationals flying to India have to undergo tests before their travel and on arrival, and undergo quarantine for seven days. However, people familiar with the developments said the quarantine wasn’t being strictly monitored or enforced at many places, and the onus was largely on fliers to comply with a declaration signed at the airport.

Rhythma Kaul contributed to this story.

