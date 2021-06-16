Travelling nearly 4,000 kms by sea, 13-year-old's message in a bottle found

Travelling nearly 4,000 kms by sea, 13-year-old's message in a bottle found1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018
A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that travelled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.
Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.
Santos' mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message travelled.
The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont." The note included an email address to respond to.
Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
