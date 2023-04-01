Planning an international vacation is an exciting yet challenging task. It requires meticulous planning, research, and budgeting to ensure a memorable and pocket-friendly trip. For Indian travelers, budget concerns often push them to limit their travel options. However, there are several affordable and beautiful countries that they can explore without breaking the bank. In fact, you can travel to these countries spending less than ₹3,000 per day.

Thailand

Thailand is an excellent budget-friendly destination for Indian travelers looking for a mix of modernity and rich cultural heritage. From pristine beaches and dense forests to ancient monasteries and floating markets, Thailand offers an array of activities and experiences that cater to diverse interests. Tourists can indulge in local shopping, water sports, treks, night parties, and elephant tours. Popular destinations in Thailand include Krabi, Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phi Phi islands, and Chiang Mai.

Vietnam

Vietnam is another affordable country that is rich in natural beauty, history, and unique heritage. Tourists can explore the picturesque Ha Long Bay through a luxurious day cruise, go island hopping, or indulge in cultural tours. The best time to visit Vietnam is between February and April, when the weather is pleasant. Popular destinations in Vietnam include Hanoi, Sapa, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Long Bay, Nha Trang, and Mekong Delta.

Dubai

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is a popular tourist destination for Indian travelers due to its affordability and diverse range of activities. It offers tourists a chance to visit the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, and indulge in desert safaris and camping, indoor skiing, skydiving, and shopping. The best time to visit Dubai is between October and April when the weather is mild.

Indonesia

Indonesia is another budget-friendly country that is known for its natural beauty and marine life. Its world-renowned destinations include Bali, Jakarta, Malang, Bandung, Lombok, and Yogyakarta. Tourists can enjoy water sports, nature tourism, volcano tours, and religious tours. The best time to visit Indonesia is between April and September when the weather is dry and pleasant.

Apart from these, there are other destinations like Nepal, Bhutan,

It is important to note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions and guidelines may vary from country to country. It is advisable to check the latest travel advisories and guidelines before planning any international travel.