Amid decline in Covid-19 cases as the third wave of coronavirus pandemic recedes, Australia reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists on Monday. The move comes nearly two years after the continent nation imposed some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions . The country earned the nickname “Fortress Australia" following announcing its decision on travel ban, which not only imposed a strict cap on international arrivals but also barred citizens from going overseas.

Known for its strict regulations, Australia had closed its borders to almost everyone except citizens and residents in March 2020 in an attempt to slow surging Covid-19 case numbers.

Just as the country reopened its borders, there were jubilant scenes at the country's two major international airports in Sydney and Melbourne Monday as family and friends finally embraced at arrivals after years apart.

Additionally, the Australian government has launched a AUS$40 million ($28.7 million) advertising campaign to lure tourists back, but only 56 international flights are scheduled to land in Australia in the 24 hours after the re-opening -- far below pre-pandemic levels. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had "no doubt" traveller numbers will scale up in time.

Every month under Australia has cost businesses an estimated AUS$3.6 billion, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with tourism particularly hard hit.

However, the Australian Tourism Export Council warned this week that there are worrying signs consumers are wary of travelling to Australia, with confusion over our various state travel restrictions and concern about snap border closures a key issue.

Meanwhile, Western Australia will not re-open to international travellers on Monday, holding off until March 3. Until recently, the state had pursued a strict Covid-zero policy, cutting itself off from the rest of the country. The decision sparked lawsuits and the observation that it was easier for Australians to travel to Paris than Perth but proved popular with West Australians.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.