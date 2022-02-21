Amid decline in Covid-19 cases as the third wave of coronavirus pandemic recedes, Australia reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists on Monday. The move comes nearly two years after the continent nation imposed some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions. The country earned the nickname “Fortress Australia" following announcing its decision on travel ban, which not only imposed a strict cap on international arrivals but also barred citizens from going overseas.

