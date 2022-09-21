Travelling to Canada? COVID-19 vaccination may not be necessary

By the end of September, Canada will probably no longer follow vaccine mandates for visitors, a government official familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Foreign nationals must be immunised in order to enter Canada, same like the United States. It is currently unknown if the United States will take a comparable action by September 30. Travellers without vaccinations already need to pass mandatory entrance tests and endure a 14-day quarantine before being allowed entry into Canada.

