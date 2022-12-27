Travelling to China in 2023? Know the latest border Covid-19 control rules

The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday issued a notice for Indian travelers entering the east Asian country after 8 January, 2023. These include border control measures amid an alarming surge of coronavirus cases in China.
China's Covid cases have registered a sudden spike, with visuals emerging of Covid dead bodies piling up in mortuaries, and of over crowded hospitals hospitals. The surge comes after a rare massive protest led to the Xi Jinping government easing the stringent curbs under the ‘Zero Covid policy’.
In the notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in India, it has been mentioned that Covid-19 will be managed as a Class B infectious disease in China from 8 January 2023.
The official statement said that the measures will be effective for all passengers arriving in China after 00:00 am (included) on 8 January 2023.
“Passengers are advised to take primary responsibility for their health, and use precautionary measures for self-protection. The Chinese government will continue to monitor the latest trends of the pandemic, and adjust the disease control practices accordingly to facilitate entry and exit of personnel." the official statement read.
Indian travelers to China are required to take nucleic acid test within 48 hours before flight departure, and can only take flight when the test result is negative.
China bound Indian passengers are no longer required to obtain health code from the Chinese Embassy or Consulates General in India before departure.
-Health Declaration to China Customs
Indian passengers headed to China will have to declare the negative test result to China Customs by filling the Health Declaration Form.
This health declaration form will be available on:
-Wechat mini-program of China Customs
-web page (https://htdecl.chinaport.gov.cn/htdeclweb/home/pages/healthDeclare/declare.html)
There will be no nucleic acid test when passengers enter China, and no quarantine for those whose health declaration and entry inspection produce normal results. In case of a positive test result or any symptoms such as fever detected by China Customs, passengers will take an antigen test. Those who test positive will need to self-quarantine.
Covid situation in China
Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The health commission has recorded only six COVID-19 fatalities this month, bringing the country’s official toll to 5,241. That is despite multiple reports by families of relatives dying.
Experts have forecast 1 to 2 million deaths in China through the end of 2023.
