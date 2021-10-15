With the decline in Covid-19 cases, the UK has eased the travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers. Now passengers arriving in England from low-risk countries from October 24 will no longer have to take expensive Covid-19 tests. This means the travellers returning to England will have to take the lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive PCR test from October 24.

"From 24 October fully vaccinated passengers and most under 18s arriving in England from countries, not on the red list can take a cheaper lateral flow test, instead of a PCR test, on or before Day 2 of their arrival into the UK. These can be booked from 22 October," the UK government said in its order.

Under the existing system, PCR tests taken on Day 2 after arriving in England can cost about ₹7,722.85 ($103) per person.

The UK government added that the eligible vaccinated will be able to order cheaper lateral flow tests from private testing providers as an alternative to a PCR, offering faster results.

"Passengers will need to take a photo of their lateral flow test and booking reference supplied by the private provider and send it back to them to verify the result. Passengers are also able to book to have a test which they can take on their arrival into the UK at testing centres located in some airports," the UK government stated.

However, travellers who have already bought a PCR do not need to buy another test, the order stated

With the rule change, if anyone receives a positive result from lateral flow tests will be required to self isolate themselves and to take a free PCR test through the National Health Service.

NHS Test and Trace tests - which can be ordered for free - cannot be used for international travel, the government said.

This month, the UK announced that it will scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India, and said it would recognise the vaccine status of arrivals from more countries in the latest easing of restrictions.

As a result, Indians who are full-vaccinated with locally-produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will not be required to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine anymore.

Besides, yesterday India withdrew the travel restrictions that it had imposed on UK nationals earlier. The Centre on Thursday said that the UK nationals won't have to mandatorily quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

