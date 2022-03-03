Covid-19 travel update: The Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain announced on Thursday that India is now on the green list for travel to France noting that the fully vaccinated travellers from India can enter France with no restrictions and those travellers who are not fully vaccinated only need a pre-departure negative test.

Lenain took to Twitter to share, “glad to announce that India is now on the green list for travel to France! Fully vaccinated travellers can enter France with no restrictions. Travellers not fully vaccinated need only a pre-departure negative test."

#Covid19 | Glad to announce that India is now on the green 🟢 list for travel to France ! ✈️



→ Fully vaccinated travellers can enter France with no restrictions✔️



→ Travellers not fully vaccinated need only a pre-departure negative test✔️



Details⤵️https://t.co/aeJlFEa6zF — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) March 3, 2022

The French Embassy in India came out with further details stating, public health measures apply to all travellers leaving or entering France. Moreover, restrictions on access to French territory are in place, depending on travellers’ country of departure.

“The conditions for entering France will depend on your country of departure and your vaccination status. As of March 3, 2022, India is in the “green" list of countries.. You are considered fully vaccinated: 28 days after one dose of the Janssen vaccine. 7 days after the second dose for the other vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) (Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield). For people who have received all the required doses of a vaccine authorized by the WHO which has not been recognized by the EMA, 7 days after one additional dose of a messenger RNA vaccine recognized by the EMA," it said.

Since 1 February 2022, people aged 18 or over who wish to enter French territory must have received a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine no later than 9 months after the last required dose to be considered fully vaccinated. Additionally, a vaccine pass is required to access certain recreational facilities, with vaccination rules which may differ from those required to enter France, the release shared by the French Embassy said.

The release further highlighted, “if you are vaccinated, you must present proof of your vaccine status. If you are not vaccinated, you will need to present the following to the transport operator and border control authorities: a negative PCR test from less than 72 hours before departure or an antigen (lateral flow) test from less than 48 hours before departure (departure of first flight when there is a layover); or a recovery certificate (positive PCR or antigen (lateral flow) test dated more than 11 days and less than six months prior to departure). Children under 12 years old are exempt from these requirements."

“These requirements will not apply to: trips by residents of cross-border areas (border within a 30 km radius of your residence, and for a duration of less than 24 hours); work-related trips, the urgent or frequent nature of which makes them incompatible with these tests; trips by hauliers carrying out their work. To avail of the exemptions above, you must have a document proving the reasons for your trip," it added.

