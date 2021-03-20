Germany said on Friday it was classifying neighbouring Poland as a high-risk Covid-19 zone, meaning that people crossing the border from Poland will need a negative coronavirus test .

From Sunday people entering Germany from Poland will have to show a negative PCR or antigen test, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which has also placed Cyprus and Bulgaria in the same high risk category.

The three countries represent a "very high risk of infection" particularly because of the rate at which the virus is spreading there, namely beyond 200 new cases per 100,000 of the population in a week, the institute said.

Germany has also placed Austria's Tyrol state and the Czech Republic in the same category, as well as the French Moselle region, but without imposing permanent checks on the border with France.

At the same time, the institute removed the Portuguese Algarve region from its red list as it did recently with the Spanish island of Mallorca and the other Balearic islands, resulting in a surge in the supply of flights to these destinations.

Meanwhile, Germany's reported daily Covid-19 infections continued to rise sharply as the country registered 17,482 new cases in one day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.

The increase in infections was "clearly exponential," RKI Vice President Lars Schaade said at a press conference, adding that the incidence rate was "gaining momentum."

The Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 citizens in Germany in the past seven days increased from 90 on Thursday to 95.6. The increase in the number of cases was largely due to the more infectious variant B.1.1.7 that was first detected in the UK.

"We are therefore, unfortunately, facing another difficult few weeks," said Schaade.

As of Thursday, over 3.17 million Germans had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 3.8 percent, according to the RKI.

