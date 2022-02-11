Travellers arriving in India won’t have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine or an RT-PCR test on the eighth day from February 14, according to revised guidelines for international arrivals issued on Thursday.

The Union government has issued revised guidelines for international passengers arriving in India from 14 February regarding Covid-19 protocols. The government in its latest guidelines has decided that flyers arriving in India will not require to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test on eight day after arriving. The government has also relaxed the mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter that there will be random sampling of 2 per cent of International travellers from all countries on arrival. They can give their samples and will be allowed to leave the airport after that.

Earlier, it was mentioned in the guidelines that the report of the international passengers are negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days.

"The Ministry of Health has issued revised guidelines for International arrivals guidelines to come in effect from 14th February Follow these diligently, stay safe, and strengthen India's hands in the fight against Covid-19." Union Health Minister tweeted.

Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with. (6/6) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 10, 2022

The Union Health Minister further tweeted,"Besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey), option to upload a certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination provided from countries on a reciprocal basis. 14 days Self-Monitoring post-arrival as against 7 days Home Quarantine as was mandated earlier. Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day and uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with."

In the latest guidelines, it is also mentioned that the mandatory 72-hour report of RT-PCR is not required anymore and the travellers can show their full Vaccination Certificate.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

If such travellers test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network and they will be treated/isolated in accordance with standard protocol, the guidelines state.

