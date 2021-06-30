Travelling to Maldives? Check new visa-on-arrival rules for Indian tourists

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maldives will be resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15. The tourism ministry has further noted that the tourists would require a negative COVID test report to enter the country.

Additionally, work visa holders can re-enter the Maldives from July 1 onwards. However, they will be required to quarantine in the Maldives after crossing the border.

The Ministry of Tourism, Maldives tweeted on Tuesday, Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly,"

The ban was imposed on travellers from across South Asia in May in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections.

In addition to India, the countries included under this ban were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

However, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, the ministry took this decision to allow tourists.

(With inputs from agencies)

