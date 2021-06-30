Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Travelling to Maldives? Check new visa-on-arrival rules for Indian tourists

Travelling to Maldives? Check new visa-on-arrival rules for Indian tourists

Premium
President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Maldives will restart issuing tourist VISAs to South Asian travellers from July 15 onwards
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • The Maldives will be resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15. Tourists would require a negative COVID test report
  • Work visa holders can re-enter the Maldives from July 1 onwards. They will be required to quarantine in the country

The Maldives will be resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15. The tourism ministry has further noted that the tourists would require a negative COVID test report to enter the country.

The Maldives will be resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15. The tourism ministry has further noted that the tourists would require a negative COVID test report to enter the country.

In a press conference held in the President's Office, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Maldives will restart issuing tourist VISAs to South Asian travellers from July 15 onwards. Further details regarding this issue will be announced soon, Edition reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a press conference held in the President's Office, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced that Maldives will restart issuing tourist VISAs to South Asian travellers from July 15 onwards. Further details regarding this issue will be announced soon, Edition reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Additionally, work visa holders can re-enter the Maldives from July 1 onwards. However, they will be required to quarantine in the Maldives after crossing the border.

The Ministry of Tourism, Maldives tweeted on Tuesday, Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," .

The ban was imposed on travellers from across South Asia in May in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections.

In addition to India, the countries included under this ban were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

However, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, the ministry took this decision to allow tourists.

`

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!