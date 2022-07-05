Travelling to Singapore? Plan cautiously amid 'Covid peak'. Check new rules here1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 07:59 PM IST
- The current COVID wave is driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sub-variants.
Listen to this article
Are you planning to travel to Singapore? Make your travel plans cautiously as the government pointed out that Covid-19 wave of infections is near its peak, “if not at the peak" already. The daily tally surged to 5,700 as of July 4 from about 3,500 at the start of June. The infections are expected to touch the 12,000 mark on Tuesday, the government cautioned.