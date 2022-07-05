Are you planning to travel to Singapore? Make your travel plans cautiously as the government pointed out that Covid-19 wave of infections is near its peak, “if not at the peak" already. The daily tally surged to 5,700 as of July 4 from about 3,500 at the start of June. The infections are expected to touch the 12,000 mark on Tuesday, the government cautioned.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also asserted that the current wave is driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sub-variants. Hopefully, it will not cause any severe infection.

Health ministry urges elderly to take boosters

However, in a bid to avoid serious illness, the government urged the elderly to take booster shots. The country is one of the most highly vaccinated societies in the world, with over 90% of its 5.5 million population having been double-vaccinated, and more than three in four having received a booster.

“Around 60,000 people aged 60 years and above have yet to get boosters," Ong told the parliament. He also reiterated comments made earlier by other officials that there is no need to tighten Covid curbs, although it could not be ruled out in a serious wave of infections.

Check new COVID rules in Singapore

The health ministry also issued new COVID rules for the hospitals. In a recent advisory, the ministry said, it will limit the number of visitors to hospital wards and nursing homes as well as reduce the general duration of individual visits to 30 minutes.

The new rules, designed to protect hospital capacity as well as patients and nursing home residents, will be in effect from July 7 to August 3 and include the pre-designation of visitors.

(with inputs from agencies)