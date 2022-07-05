Travelling to Singapore? Plan cautiously amid 'Covid peak'. Check new rules here

Are you planning to travel to Singapore? Make your travel plans cautiously as the government pointed out that Covid-19 wave of infections is near its peak, “if not at the peak" already. The daily tally surged to 5,700 as of July 4 from about 3,500 at the start of June. The infections are expected to touch the 12,000 mark on Tuesday, the government cautioned.

