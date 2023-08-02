The Swiss embassy in New Delhi has suspended Schengen visa applications for Indian tour groups until October, citing a large backlog of pending applications. Tour operators have been informed to reschedule group trips to allow ample time for visa processing, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

However, the tour operators expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, as group tours outside the country are their most profitable ventures. They are actively seeking solutions to enable interested travelers to visit the Schengen area without undue delays.

The embassy's decision comes amid challenges in handling the high volume of applications, impacting the travel plans of many Indian tourists.

Commenting on the matter, the Head of Markets East at Switzerland Tourism, Simon Bosshart said, as cited by SchengenVisaInfo, he is aware of the problem. “Swiss embassies are currently dealing with a lack of staff."

Apart from Indians, the staff shortages are also affecting travellers from China who wish to visit Switzerland in groups.

“Before the Coronavirus pandemic, there were around 17 visa processing centres in China. However, due to the pandemic, the activity suddenly stopped and since then, the embassies have been dealing with issues and have been unable to process the high number of applications in time."

Addressing the issues, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said that the country is currently processing 94 per cent of the visa applications that were made available in 2019.

“While Switzerland is already processing 94 per cent of the visa applications made available in 2019, many other Schengen countries at various locations have not yet been able to restore their visa capacities from 2019," the statement of the Department reads.

Visa delays in Switzerland are linked to "visa shopping," where applicants apply to multiple countries for favorable processing times, the statement also says.

To obtain a Schengen visa for Switzerland, foreigners must submit various documents, including a completed application form, valid passport, travel insurance, accommodation proof, detailed itinerary, financial means proof, employment or enrollment evidence, and visa fee payment receipt.