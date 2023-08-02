Travelling to Switzerland to get tougher? Swiss embassy suspends Schengen visa applications for Indians next few months2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Swiss embassy in New Delhi suspends Schengen visa applications for Indian tour groups until October due to backlog. Tour operators unhappy.
The Swiss embassy in New Delhi has suspended Schengen visa applications for Indian tour groups until October, citing a large backlog of pending applications. Tour operators have been informed to reschedule group trips to allow ample time for visa processing, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.
