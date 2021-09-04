Turkish Embassy today announced that people travelling to Turkey from India would be required to provide a negative RTPCR test, otherwise they would be subjected to mandatory quarantine. The rule comes into effect from today.

In a directive released today, the Embassy said, all passenger must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hrs before arrival.

Passengers who certify that they have received at least 2 doses of vaccine approved for emergency use by WHO or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Passengers unable to provide certificate will be quarantined in their residence or declared address. On the 10th day, they will be subjected to PCR test.

If the PCR test is negative, the mandatory quarantine would be terminated.

If the results are positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the covid-19 guidelines.

Quarantine period for those who do not have a PCR test on 10th day would be extended till 14 days.

📣Updated Quarantine Arrangements For Travelers To Turkey From India 👇 pic.twitter.com/OExkFOpmdj — Turkish Embassy - New Delhi (@TurkeyinDelhi) September 4, 2021

The embassy also said the rule is applicable for those travelling from India and those who have been in India for 14 days.

