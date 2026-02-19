Travelling to UK? New 2026 visa rules to end need for physical documents, stickers —all you need to know

The United Kingdom is preparing for a significant overhaul of its immigration system, planning to phase out all physical visa documents and move entirely to e‑visas from 25 February 2026, marking a complete transition to a digital system that replaces paper-based physical proof.

The UK government said in an official notification that the move forms part of a broader effort to modernise border checks, improve security and simplify travel processes by digitally linking each visa holder’s immigration status to their passport through an online UKVI account.

Under the changes, individuals applying for a visit visa or some other visa types on or after 25 February 2026 may no longer receive a visa sticker in their passport, the government said in an official notice published last month.

Instead, applicants will need to access their eVisa through their UKVI account to view the permission granted to them before travelling to the UK. The authorities will inform applicants how to access their eVisa and clarify whether a visa sticker will be issued in their case.

As per multiple reports, the government has been testing this approach for years and believes a digital system can help reduce administrative delays, prevent the risk of document loss and make the process significantly simpler for travellers visiting the nation.

What has changed? The new UK visa rules will omit the usage of physical documents such as Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) and paper stamps will no longer be issued.

— Visa stickers will be phased out completely in the latter part of 2026.

— Existing holders of physical documents will be able to move to digital status without applying for a new visa.

What are the benefits of eVisa? According to the UK government, the eVisa comes with a lot of benefits and ease of use, which include:

— They are secure and cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, unlike a physical document

— Visitors will not have to wait for, or collect, a physical document after their application is decided, though they might still need to provide biometric information in person.

— This process will make it quicker and easier to prove a foreign visitor's status on the United Kingdom's border, and share their status with third parties like employers and landlords.

What does this mean for visa-exempt nations? From 25 February 2026, visitors from countries that do not normally require a visa, including those from the EU, EEA, Switzerland, the USA, Canada and Australia, must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling to the country.

— The ETA costs £16 per person and is valid for multiple visits over a two-year period or until the passport expires.

— Airlines will be checking for a valid ETA before a visitor boards the plane.

— While an ETA grants permission to travel to the country, the final entry remains a decision that is made at the border.